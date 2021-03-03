PAUL JAMES, JR. 80, of Sissonville went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, West, South Charleston, WV.
He was born on January 31, 1941. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Paul F. James, Sr., and sister, Joyce Pennington.
Paul was a merchandiser for several retail store. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church and served in the US Navy.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Ann James; sons, Kenneth Michael James, David Allen James and John Wesley James; mother, Sylvia James and grandson, Ricky Paul James.
Private graveside service will be held at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Jeff Keiffer officiating.
You may visit Paul's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the James family.