PAUL JAMES WELKER, born June 22, 1939, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on January 30, 2022 at his home in Dunbar.
He was a graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1957. Paul proudly worked and retired as a conductor for Conrail, with 38 years of service, and was a UTU Local chairman.
He was an avid hunter and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved nothing more than having family and friends all together.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tom Welker; mother, Helen Welker; brothers, Charles, Bill, Louie and David.
Paul leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Eleanor Fisher Welker. He jokingly said they were celebrating the 60th and were still unsure if it was going to last. He also leaves behind his ducklings: son, Bill Welker; daughter, Missy Ramsey (Steve); granddaughter, Ashley Holstein (Ricky); grandson, Zachary Ramsey; granddaughter, Kaelea Welker (Bobby); great-granddaughters, Makenzie and Paislee "PJ"; great-grandson, Robby; sister, Janet Sue Liberty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar with Rev. Jarrod Caltrider officiating.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church.
Masks will be required at all times.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.