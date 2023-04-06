Paul Jennings Lanham Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAUL JENNINGS LANHAM, 83 of Cedar Grove passed away at home, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Memorial Services will be at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Lanham family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Doretha Harris Kathryn Lee Mason Kellie Ann Magaw Ruth A. Hawley Norma (Ramey) Ashworth James Napoleon Mitchell Jr. Billie Ray “Bill McClanahan Donald A. Miller Marian Dillard Thaxton Marietha Geraldine Hutchinson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 6, 2023 Daily Mail WV Elkview author releases latest children's book Charleston children's author channels passion into publishing Chris Ellis: Canine companion welcome on walks 'Rocket Boys' author hopes more Coalwood stories coming to the screen Morgantown native releases debut solo album, 'Appalachian Gothic'