PAUL JENNINGS SQUIRES, age 98, transitioned to heaven Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Paul was born on May 15, 1924 to Rosalea Squires of Erbacon, WV.

Paul loved the most his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. Everywhere he went, he witnessed, sharing his salvation & asking others if they knew Him. Secondly, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. He loved working in the yard, fishing & watching the Dallas Cowboys play but especially his West Virginia Mountaineers. He was a hard worker & good provider who retired from Purity Baking Company. He faithfully served as an elder & deacon in his church. He was a faithful member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

