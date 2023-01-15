PAUL JENNINGS SQUIRES, age 98, transitioned to heaven Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Paul was born on May 15, 1924 to Rosalea Squires of Erbacon, WV.
Paul loved the most his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. Everywhere he went, he witnessed, sharing his salvation & asking others if they knew Him. Secondly, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was a US Navy Veteran of WWII. He loved working in the yard, fishing & watching the Dallas Cowboys play but especially his West Virginia Mountaineers. He was a hard worker & good provider who retired from Purity Baking Company. He faithfully served as an elder & deacon in his church. He was a faithful member at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his mom, Rosalea Squires; 4 sisters Mildred Garret, Mae Smith, Devere Morris, & Louise Degnan; & 4 brothers, Roscoe Squires, Osborn Squires, Ernest Squires & Jack Squires. Paul is survived by his wife of 74 1/2 years Beulah (Boots) Squires; daughters Beverly Evans of Charleston, WV, Regina Squires of Bridgeport, WV, Lisa Martin of Bridgeport, WV; son Greg Squires of Saint Cloud, FL; his 12 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren. He is/will be greatly missed by his family & friends but we know we will see him again, never to be separated anymore.
Memorial service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church located at 58 Mount Pleasant Drive, Elkview, WV 25071 on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Visiting hours are from 1 - 3 p.m.
Memorial service will follow being officiated by Pastor Lee Swor & Pastor Greg Squires. Grandsons, Brian Evans, Pastor Chad Dillon & Micah Squires will also speak, sharing their hearts.