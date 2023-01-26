PAUL JOHN GILL, 67, of Cross Lanes passed away peacefully with his family by his side on 01-22-2023 after a short illness.
Paul devoted his life to serving his fellow man as a public servant. He prided himself especially with his love of the fire and rescue service and spent nearly 50 years as a firefighter with the Tyler Mountain and Institute Volunteer Fire Departments. Paul retired from the W.V. Fire Marshal's Office after 29 years of service. Paul also prided himself with his time spent as a DNR Police officer, a Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff, a deputized US Marshal, a Task Force Agent with the ATF, as a mine rescue task force agent, and as a bomb technician with the states bomb squad. He was an instructor at the mining rescue school located at the Southern W.V. Community and Technical College in Logan. Not only did he teach mine rescue operations, Paul proudly trained thousands of first responders throughout the state. In more recent years, he enjoyed teaching hunter safety courses in Gilmer County. Paul was currently the Captain of security at the Health and Safety Sciences at the ALTIVA plant in Institute. He was a proud graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in law enforcement and fire science.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Louis J. Gill and Joan M. Gill.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jordan Gill of Cross Lanes, Jeremy Gill (Clare) of Brooklyn NY, and April Goode of Blacksburg, VA, sister, Carol Anne Young (Jeffrey) of Fernandina Beach, FL, nieces Mallory Young, Lindsey Young, and Katerena Carpenter as well as his former wife and close friend Vickie Gill. We cannot forget his faithful furry companion, Bella.
Services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Hafer Funeral Home chapel. A public visitation will be held 2 hours prior.
A special thanks from the family to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice in Huntington for their exemplary care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you donate to a local fire department, Emogene Dolin Hospice House, or the Boone Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC). Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
