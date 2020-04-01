Paul Joseph Jones

PAUL JOSEPH JONES, 62, of Mockville, N.C., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, N.C. A graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Rocksprings Cemetery in Pomeroy, Ohio. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Adkins, Rodney - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park.

DeBoard, Mabel - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.

Gandee, Jima - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.