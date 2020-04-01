PAUL JOSEPH JONES, 62, of Mockville, N.C., died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, N.C. A graveside service and burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, at the Rocksprings Cemetery in Pomeroy, Ohio. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Adkins, Rodney - 1 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park.
DeBoard, Mabel - 2 p.m., Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore.
Gandee, Jima - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.