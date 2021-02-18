PAUL KENNETH HOY, 77, of Belle, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at home following a six year battle with lung cancer.
Paul was born in Mammoth on August 13, 1943, to the late Paul Basil & Irene Glass Hoy. He was a retired coal miner with 11 years of service on the river and 20 years of service with Valley Camp Coal Company. He worked in carpentry for 12 years until retirement at age 62 and became self-employed until age 71.
The Hoy family was one of the first members of Esta Memorial Baptist Church and Kenneth was a faithful ordained deacon for 47 years.
Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by brothers, Buddy Rose & Harold Hoy; granddaughter, Ashley Mace Champion.
Paul is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy Keeney Hoy; children, Penny (Donnie) Richardson of Creedmoor, NC, Jeana (Junior) Adkins of Witcher and Raymond (Melisa) Hoy of Oxford, NC; siblings, Freda (Mike) Patrick and Clinton (Jeannie) Hoy; grandchildren, Justin (Anna) Adkins of South Charleston, Josh (Amber) Adkins of Witcher, Erica (Marvin) McNeil of Creedmoor, NC, Caleb (Cassie) Hoy and Bethany Hoy both of Oxford, NC.; great grandchildren, Alyssa Champion, Skylar Hawkins and Marvin McNeil III, Kyrie McNeil, Kamryn and Zayne Adkins.
A Private family funeral service will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastors Randy Wilson & Terry Layton officiating. Private burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
The service will be lived streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
A Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Terry Layton and the nurses with Kanawha Hospice for their love and care.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.