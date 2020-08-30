PAUL KENNETH NUNLEY, 65, of Belle, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a long illness. He was born March 6, 1955 in Charleston, WV. Graveside Memorial Service at London Memorial Park Cemetary, September 4, at 12 p.m.
