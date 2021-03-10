PAUL LEE "DUCK" KEGLOR SR, 87, of Montgomery, West Virginia passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday March 6, 2021. He was an extraordinary athlete at East Bank Sr. High School. He excelled in baseball, basketball, and football, bringing home many state championship titles. Duck served honorably in the United States Army. He was also a former Deputy Sheriff for Kanawha County, a member of the UMWA, and a street commissioner for the city of Montgomery where he retired.
He was born on November 20, 1933 in Handley, West Virginia to the late Alonzo and Launa Keglor. He was also preceded in death by his precious wife Mary Ann "Mimi" (Spaulding) Keglor as well as his brothers James "Jick" Keglor, Charles "CD" Keglor, Robert "Carter" Keglor, his son Ricky Keglor, and his daughter Mary Beth Keglor. Duck is survived by his children Paul Lee Keglor of Charleston, Stacy Norris (Larry Shelton II) of Charleston, Paula Keglor Frenkil of South Carolina, Johnny Keglor of Georgia, sister Nancy Anderson (Gene) of Handley, grandchildren Bethany Norris (Collin Wood) of North Carolina, Cameron Norris (Laura) of California as well as his great granddaughter Harper Norris.
Duck was a loyal fanatic for all WVU Mountaineer sports. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and sports of all types. He was a great friend, loving husband, fantastic father, and proud grandfather and great grandfather. Duck was a big family man. He was well known around the state and never knew a stranger. He left his mark on every life he came in contact with. To his family he was more than just an amazing man, he was a superhero.
Memorial service will be held Thursday March 11 at 2 pm at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Glasgow with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to Kanawha Hospice Care in Duck and Mary Ann Keglor's name. The family also wants to extend welcoming arms to family and friends who would like to gather at the Keglor residence following the service.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com