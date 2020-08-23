PAUL LEE JIVIDEN, 87, of Nitro, formerly of Hometown, peacefully passed from this life on August 20th, 2020, at Hubbard House Hospice West, South Charleston, WV. He had worked for the WV State Road Commission, Avtex Fibers, and Stanley Steamer, Inc.
Born on May 17th, 1933 to the late Estel and Lona Cain Jividen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Virginia and her husband Hason Whittington; his brother in law and sister in law, Robert and Eva Mae Cochran; and grandson Kyle Jividen.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Reedy Jividen of Nitro; brother and sister in law, Keith (Lois) Jividen of Hometown; son and daughter in law, Kevin (Valerie) Jividen of Sumerco; grandchildren: Korey Jividen of Dallas, TX; Kelsie (Brent) Jividen McCrum of Kingwood; Julianna Jividen of Sumerco; step grandson Gabriel Myers of Sumerco; great granddaughter; Maisie McCrum of Kingwood; nephews: Junior Jividen, Stephen Jividen and Robert Cochran Jr.
Due to the current COVID 19 pandemic, a private family service will be held.
