PAUL LEWIS FRAME passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022, at the age of 88 in his childhood home in Strange Creek, WV.
Paul was born to Lewis and Dora Frame. He attended school at Butcher Elementary and high school at Summersville. Paul worked at the mines in Widen, WV, where he met his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Jean Frame, who worked at the company store. Paul and Jean welcomed one daughter together.
They moved to Cleveland where Paul began working at the steel mill and flower shop. He then spent the next 30 years at GM, where he retired. After retirement, Paul and Jean moved back to his home place. He was exceptionally active in his retirement in community activities and philanthropic endeavors.
Interested in local news, Paul was a partial owner of the Braxton Democrat newspaper. He actively volunteered at the outreach center in Gassaway. He was an Assistant Pastor for Peoples Community Church for several years and instrumental in the construction of the initial church building. His generosity and willingness to lend a helping hand was known by everyone that he met.
Annually, Paul was excited to go to the hunting camp in Gilmer County. As a pastime, he enjoyed building and retrofitting new campers each year in preparation.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lewis and Dora Frame; wife, Phyllis; brothers, French, Junior, Bill, Charles, and Richard; sisters, Dorothy, Rosalie, Velmer, Martha, Arlie, and Paula.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Diana Sparks (Joe); granddaughter, Amie; grandchildren, Katlin (Geoff), and Zach (Danny) who he loved very much. He will be missed greatly by his family, friends, and community.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, December 1, at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Strange Creek with Pastor Freddie Schoolcraft officiating.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Peoples Community Church Building Fund, 2809 Flatfork Road, Duck, WV 25063.