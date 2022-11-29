Thank you for Reading.

Paul Lewis Frame
PAUL LEWIS FRAME passed away peacefully on November 27, 2022, at the age of 88 in his childhood home in Strange Creek, WV.

Paul was born to Lewis and Dora Frame. He attended school at Butcher Elementary and high school at Summersville. Paul worked at the mines in Widen, WV, where he met his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Jean Frame, who worked at the company store. Paul and Jean welcomed one daughter together.

