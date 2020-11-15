PAUL LOWEN 75, of Cross Lanes passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer.
He was born at St. Albans, to the late Joseph Lowen and Margaret Louise Hardin Lowen. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Folk.
Paul was the retired owner and sales representative of M. E. A. Inc., with 30 years. He was a graduate of West Virginia State University with a business degree. He served his country in the US Army, stationed in Korea.
He was an active member of the Cross Lanes Lions Club and active in many civic activities. Paul was an avid reader, and a very giving person and a friend to all.
Surviving are his loving wife of 52 years, Jane B. Lowen; step-mother, Patricia Lowen; aunt, Jane Holley; extra special buddy, Ralph, and many wonderful and loving friends.
Due to the Covid 19, a private service was held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Pastor Chad Cobb officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Cross Lanes Library, 5449 Big Tyler Rd, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387 or Charleston-Kanawha Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier St, Charleston, WV 25311.
The family would like to give a thank you to the caring staff of hospice, who provided continuous love and support.
You may visit Paul's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
