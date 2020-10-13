PAUL NUCKOLS, 46, of Belle passed away October 9, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital following a short illness.
Preceding him in death was his father, Robert Charles Nuckols.
Surviving are his mother, Judy Nuckols of Belle; brother, David (Jennifer) Nuckols of Chelyan; nieces, Makayla Grounds of Culloden, Caily Nuckols of Belle; and nephews, Noah Nuckols of Belle and Logan Grounds of Glasgow.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Larry Walker officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.