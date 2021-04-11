PAUL RANDALL COLEMAN, 83, of Dixie died April 8, 2021. He was born in Longarce on January 28, 1938 to the late Stonewall and Gertrude Rose Coleman. Along with his parents he predeceased by his wife Penny Coleman.
He was a member of Campbell Memorial Baptist Church, and retired from the Department of Corrections. He was a United States Marine having proudly served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid golfer and loved his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, Paul "Joe" Coleman (Stacy) of Gauley Bridge, Terry Lee Coleman (Jeni) of St. Clarksville, OH., grandchildren Kaitlyn, and Zachary. Brothers, Ken Coleman (Charlotte) of Falls View, Larry Coleman (Sandy) of Fayetteville, Gary Coleman (Beverly) of Cedar Grove, Ricky Coleman of Beckley, sister Linda Dalporta of Charleston, and sister-in-law Bonnie Coleman of Mt. Carbon.
Service will be at 7 p.m., on Monday, April 12, 2021 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Chester Bird officiating. Burial will follow later in the week at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow.
