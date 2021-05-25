PAUL RAY MARTIN, 77, of Buffalo went home to be with the Lord Saturday May 22, 2021. He was a graduate of Buffalo High School and attended Hometown Independent Mission Church.
Born December 24, 1943 he was the son of the late Herman E. Martin and Oma M. Jeffers Martin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Martin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 20 years, Linda Martin; daughters, Nikki Martin (James Gillispie), Crystal (Richie) Witt, April (Shad) DeHart; son, Rickey (Tina) Cobb; sister, Ruth (Dave) Sayre; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday May 26, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Burial will follow at New Antioch Cemetery, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
