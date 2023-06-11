Thank you for Reading.

Paul Ray Williams
PAUL RAY WILLIAMS of Apex, NC passed away March 28, 2023, at the age of ninety-eight. Paul was born January 7, 1925 in Olcott, WV to Arch and Gladys Mae Williams. He served in the Navy in World War II and took advantage of the GI Bill to attend Marshall College where he met and later married Nancy Lee Bucy.

The couple had three children - Daniel Ray, Joseph Conrad, and Paul Thomas - and lived in Cross Lanes WV for many years while Paul worked for Union Carbide.

