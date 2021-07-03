PAUL RILEY BILLANTI born August 13, 1946 in Notomine, WV passed away, Monday, June 28, 2021 at 6:15pm at the age of 74 in Charlotte, NC. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pino Giusseppe Billanti and Ruth Hodge Billanti.
Paul attended WV Tech and retired from West Virginia Paving in 2012.
His passion was his love of music. He taught himself to play guitar at the age of 15. He may be remembered in the bands; Little Frankie, Epics, Donnie Keys, Blues Mountain and many more.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Denice Billanti of Charlotte, NC. His sister, Patricia Caincross of Frederick, Maryland.
He has five children, Paul Joseph Billanti (Victoria) of Port Royal, SC, Anna Maria Billanti Cline (Christopher) of Charlotte, NC, Justin Loren Billanti (Sherri) of Charleston, WV, Julian Riley Billanti (Emilyn Ann) of Charleston, WV and Anthony LaRue Billanti of Charlotte, NC.
He has nine grandchildren, Ashley Billanti Barnes (Gil) of Beaufort, SC, Jared Hastings Belcher (Alyssa) of Charlotte, NC, Abigail Elizabeth Billanti of Asheville, NC, Matthew Joseph Billanti of Port Royal, SC, Evan Taylor Cline of Charlotte, NC, James Alexander Billanti of Charleston, WV, Ella Annilise Billanti of Charleston, WV, Grayson Clark Billanti and Riley Ann Billanti of Charleston, WV.
He has two great grandchildren, Jackson Hastings Belcher and Evangeline Faye Belcher of Charlotte, NC.
Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Liberty Hospice of Charlotte, NC.