Paul Robert Mooney
PAUL ROBERT MOONEY, 96, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 2, 2020. He was born December 18, 1923, to Oscar Henry Mooney and Olivia (Comer) Mooney, in Charleston, WV. Paul was a faithful member, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and choir member of the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church in Charleston, WV. His love for God and his faithfulness to church were a shining example. Paul just recently moved to Texas, due to illness and to be closer to his daughters. He was a dedicated father, husband and grandfather. Paul proudly served our country in World War II as a gunner's mate, in the United States Navy. Significant to note that he passed away on the same month and day that WWII was over, September 2, 1945. After the military, Paul was a school bus driver, which is how he met his wife, Irma. After marriage, he sold life insurance for a short time, then became a welder and a millwright. His hobbies were gardening, bass fishing in Florida, and hunting. Paul is survived by his loving wife of almost 70 years next month: Irma (Spradling) Mooney; his daughters: Elizabeth Carter and husband Roy, and Lisa Dyer and husband Aaron; grandchildren: John Mooney and wife Kim, Rachel Mooney, Daniel Mooney, Greg Dyer and wife Bianca, Brooke Dyer, Kurt Dyer and wife Phoebe, Katelyn Boyd and husband Micah, Marc Dyer and wife Rachel, Airman Benjamin Dyer (US Air Force), and Alyssa Dyer; eleven great-grandchildren: Hannah, Matthew, Noah, John Jr., Deseray, Haylee, Maddy, Chloe, Henry, Rosie, and Haidyn; nephew: Burt Hall; and niece: Myrna Witters and husband Lowell. He was preceded in death by his parents; son: Charles Vernon Mooney; granddaughter: Pricilla Mooney; sister: Gilberta George; and brothers: Charles J. Mooney, and Alphonso Mooney. Graveside service and interment will take place at DFW National Cemetery on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Funeral service will be under the direction of Rest Haven Funeral Home, Royse City, TX.