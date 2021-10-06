Paul Roger Johnson Oct 6, 2021 19 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAUL ROGER JOHNSON, 71 of Mt. Nebo formerly of Mammoth, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 of COVID-19.He was retired coal miner and was a member of the Mammoth Advent Christian Church and attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Diane Johnson of Mt. Nebo, sister, Sue (Roy) Boyd, brother, Ricky Johnson, several nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends.Graveside services will be noon, Saturday, October 9 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mount Nebo with Pastor Roy Boyd and Pastor Randy Simms officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic family requests all those in attendance wear face coverings and keep social distancing.Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Johnson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Burk F. Bell Charles Lawrence Stalnaker Kenneth "Kenny" Sutton Mary Ann Price Blank Tony Edward George Curt Pettit Ron Pauley Sherri Louise Phillips Blank Junora Grant Patrick Junior Sigman Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 6, 2021 Daily Mail WV Mammograms, self-exams consistently at forefront of optimum treatment and health Genetic testing provides answers – and options – for patients concerned about breast cancer risk From caregiver to patient: CAMC mammographer undergoing breast cancer treatment Alumni abroad: Meet four Marshall University alumni working in countries across the globe Brothers combine firearms knowledge, innovation to launch family business