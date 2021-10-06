Thank you for Reading.

PAUL ROGER JOHNSON, 71 of Mt. Nebo formerly of Mammoth, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 of COVID-19.

He was retired coal miner and was a member of the Mammoth Advent Christian Church and attended Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Mt. Nebo.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Diane Johnson of Mt. Nebo, sister, Sue (Roy) Boyd, brother, Ricky Johnson, several nieces and nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be noon, Saturday, October 9 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, Mount Nebo with Pastor Roy Boyd and Pastor Randy Simms officiating.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic family requests all those in attendance wear face coverings and keep social distancing.

Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Johnson family.

