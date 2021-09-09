PAUL SANDIDGE PUCKETT, SR., 81, of Madison, WV passed away September 5, 2021.
He was born at Fremont, VA on April 17, 1940 to the late Calvin and Oshie Fleming Puckett. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Joyce Puckett; brothers Ray Calvin "Junebug" Puckett and Jimmy "Jim" Puckett (Linda); and sister Selma Totten and her husband Junior.
He was a veteran of the US Army; a retired coal miner and a member of the UMWA. He was a member of Jarrell's Valley Community Church. His favorite pastime was reading the bible. He never met a stranger; he loved watching the History/Discovery channel on tv.
He is survived by his sons, Stacy Puckett (Lori), and Paul Steven "Stevie" Puckett (Felicia); daughters, Judy Puckett of Wharton, WV and Millie Gibson (Tiny) of Ravenna, OH; brother, Ivan Puckett (Peggy) of Madison, WV; sister, Louella West of New Port Richey, FL; grandchildren, Tabby Puckett, Tracy Puckett, Kenna Scott (Adam), Jordan Puckett, Josh Gibson (Autumn), Andrew Gibson, Brandon and Autumn Perry, Jake and Megan, Derrick, Savannah, and Jarod Puckett; great grand-children, Remi Kay White, Callie Blake Gibson, Wylder Douglas Honeycutt, and Georgia Kate Puckett.
A military graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 10 at Mid-Ferrell Cemetery at Bandytown, WV with Rev. Scott Elswick officiating. Military Rites will be performed by Daniel Boone VFW Post #5578 of Madison, WV.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.