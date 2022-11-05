PAUL T. HENDRICKS 90, of Tornado went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his residence.
He was born in Whitesville, (Boone County) WV, to the late George French and Maggie Gertrude Estep Hendricks. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Ann Hendricks and siblings, Virginia Ruth Figgatt, Corbert Lee Hendricks and step-brother, Arthur Edward Krueger, Jr.
Paul retired from Union Carbide Corp. with 39 years of service. He was a member of Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church, Tornado for 70 years. He served in the Korean War with the US Navy and was stationed in Charleston, SC, Argentia Newfoundland and Washington DC.
Surviving him are his loving children, Paula Hendricks Hoyt (Chris) and Gary W. Hendricks (Mary) and 3 grandchildren, Jill Schreiber, Justin Hendricks, Dr. Emily Hendricks and his three favorite nieces, Nancy Smith, Cathy McClanahan and Lee Ann Parsons, and Mr. Ralph Parsons, his favorite buddy.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Don Maxson officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Honors.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Humphreys Memorial UMC, In Memory of Paul T. Hendricks, P.O. Box 174, Tornado, WV 25202.