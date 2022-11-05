Thank you for Reading.

Paul T. Hendricks
PAUL T. HENDRICKS 90, of Tornado went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at his residence.

He was born in Whitesville, (Boone County) WV, to the late George French and Maggie Gertrude Estep Hendricks. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Carolyn Ann Hendricks and siblings, Virginia Ruth Figgatt, Corbert Lee Hendricks and step-brother, Arthur Edward Krueger, Jr.

