Paul Thompson Jr.

PAUL "BUB" BERNARD THOMPSON, JR., 72, of Craigsville, WV won his race to join the love of his life in their heavenly home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He peacefully departed in CAMC Memorial with his son, Paul; his daughter, Crystal, and his grandson, Bryar by his side.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; his parents, Paul and Ruby Knight Thompson; and his sister, Shirley Wine.
Paul married his soul mate on March 2, 1968. Nancy departed their earthly life on August 22, 2016, and Paul looked forward to joining her every day after. In his life Paul served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War and was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America, Local 1466. He was a loyal son, a loving brother, a doting husband, a devoted dad, and an exceptional pappaw.
Paul's greatest treasures in life were his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. Although Paul enjoyed many things: fast cars, camping, being a mechanic, an electrician, and coal mining, nothing brought him greater joy than watching his grandchildren excel in academics, fine arts, and athletics. He loved having get-togethers, picnics, and visiting with everyone. He was known for his kind and generous personality, and his willingness to help anyone. The world is a sadder place without him. The lives that he touched will never be the same. His family and friends find comfort in knowing that he is reunited with his one true love.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Lynda (Ron) Gates of Plano, TX; his son, Paul "Bud" (Susan) Thompson, III of Summersville; his daughter, Crystal (Joseph) Spencer of Craigsville; and grandchildren Brittany, Lance, Stephen, and Josey Gates of Plano, TX; Alexandria "Lexie" and Isabella Thompson of Summerville, Bryar and Brayden Spencer of Craigsville; and his siblings Karen (Richard) Ramsey of Craigsville, John Thompson of Craigsville, and special brothers-in-law, William (Myra) Russell of Madison, OH; Daniel (Treca) Russell of Craigsville, John (Barbara) Russell of Madison, OH, and Kenith (Pam) Russell of Mt. Lookout; and his nieces and nephews too numerous to list.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19 in the Russell Cemetery at Craigsville with Dr. Jay Cook officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of the White Funeral Home at Summersville.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. with COVID 19 restrictions enforced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitefuneralhomewv.com