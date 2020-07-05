Paul "Tony" Given

PAUL A. "TONY" GIVEN, 81, of Elkview, born on September 18, 1938, passed away peacefully at home, where he was born, on July 2, 2020.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence A. Given and Dillie Shafer Given; sisters, Doris Lee Given and Palma June James Given; and son, Scott A. Given.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon L. Given, and son, James E. (Big Ed) Given; and niece, Tracy James Berryman. He is also survived by four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Tony was a barber and worked at Ron's Barber Shop for 38 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, knife maker, and wood worker. He also loved being at his camp in Lewis County, with neighbors Jason Ables and Family. He was also an Air Force veteran.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service for "Tony," with Pastor Billy Burdette officiating. Burial will be in the Givens Cemetery, Little Sandy.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch, Road, Elkview.