PAUL COLMAN VAN BUREN JR., age 59 and residing in Phoenix, Ariz., passed away recently. Paul grew up in Cross Lanes, W. Va., and attended Nitro High School (class of '79 where he garnered the nickname "Crow") and WVU among other schools. Paul was the manager of his family's independent ladies' apparel boutique (Van Buren's of Nitro) until its closure in 1995. Paul had a knack for sales and he spent a lot of time decorating the store's frontage with various scenes that could be rivaled to those on Madison Avenue in New York City. Upon its closure, Paul followed his heart to Phoenix where he ultimately was married and had a son (Colman Andrew age 14) whom he passionately adored.
Paul was avid about fitness as he was avid about helping complete strangers. He was adored by his many cousins and friends some of whom still reside in the Charleston area.
In addition to his son Colman, Paul is also survived by his former wife, Carla; his sister Susan (Scott) Mustian of Hebron, Ky.; and his brother Art (Amy) of Brentwood, Tenn., and two nieces and three nephews. In addition he is survived by many cousins, aunts, and uncles some who still live in Charleston. His parents Paul and Pat (Haddad) Van Buren preceded him in death in 1993 and 2008, respectively.
As many in this world, Paul did not have an easy life, but it was one he stated he would trade with no one as Paul was very satisfied that he knew and trusted his relationship with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ A service will be held this summer in Charleston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you help out a friend or acquaintance who has fallen ill or in financial need.