PAUL WILLIAM THORNE, 91, of Oak Hill, WV passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, at the Oak Hill Church of the Nazarene. Entombment will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with Masonic graveside rites by Oak Hill Lodge No. 120 A.F. and A.M. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church. Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.