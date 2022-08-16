Thank you for Reading.

Paula Ann Melody
PAULA ANN (MCGRAW) MEDLEY After a hard fought battle with Alzheimer 's Disease, Paula embraced everlasting peace on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A lifelong resident of West Virginia, she began her life in Tipple, Wyoming County, now known as McGraws, her family moved to St. Albans when she was five and she was raised at Lower Falls, finally residing in Valley Center, South Charleston.

