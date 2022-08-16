Paula Ann Melody

PAULA ANN (MCGRAW) MEDLEY After a hard fought battle with Alzheimer 's Disease, Paula embraced everlasting peace on Saturday, August 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
A lifelong resident of West Virginia, she began her life in Tipple, Wyoming County, now known as McGraws, her family moved to St. Albans when she was five and she was raised at Lower Falls, finally residing in Valley Center, South Charleston.
Paula is proceded in death by her husband, Charles Medley, Jr., grandson, Carter Medley, great-granddaughter, Addalyn Martin and her parents Kenton and Nora McGraw.
She is survived by her daughters Tammy Arthur (Mike Sublette) of Charleston, Tina Shuck (John) of St. Albans, Traci Kaz (Steven) of St. Albans and her sons Charles "Chuck" Medley (Misse) of St. Albans, Bruce Medley (Lisa) of Scott Depot. Her grandchildren Amy Salters (Ryan), Stephen, Wesley and Jaxson of St. Albans; Luke Arthur (Beth Bennett) of St. Albans; Alexandra Martin (Alan), Aiden and Audrey of St. Albans; Chaz McCoy (Meen), Arie of St. Albans; Kristin Medley (Kurt Gandee), Daniella, Brayden and Tristin of St. Albans; Dylan Medley (Ashley Jeffers) of Cross Lanes; Ella McCoy (Garrett Moore), Kylee, Kinslee, Willow, Elias of St. Albans; Andrew Kaz (Yuya Shimomura) of Kobe, Japan; Joseph Kaz of Denver, Colorado; Cole Medley (Summer Fellhauer) of Nashville, Tennessee; Dalton Medley (Ashley) of Nitro; Wyatt Medley (Bronwyn Harrison) of Huntington; Samantha Shuck of South Charleston; Faith Medley of St. Albans; Heather McClanahan, Madison Clark and Kayla Clark of Scott Depot; twin sister Pamela Court of Indian Harbour Beach, Florida and her brothers Kenton "Herk" McGraw (Dorothy) of St. Albans, Tom McGraw (Tina) of Gladstone, Missouri; nieces and nephews Cathi Phillips, Conni McGraw Morris, Jon Court, Rene' Gorby, Karen Sue Court, and Kenton McGraw, along with numerous great nieces and nephews, McGraw and Dean cousins and her dear friend Hunter O'Hara.
Paula was a lifelong member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church and a proud member of St. Albans High School's class of 1955, she served as a counselor for the United Methodist MYF for many years, she was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, a devoted member of Al-Anon, she bowled on a bowling league and participated in a city softball league. She retired from the West Virginia Auditor's Office. Her favorite pastime was spending time in her flowers and her greatest joy was her grandchildren. She was entirely devoted to each grandchild and their love for her is unsurpassed.
Paula's family would especially like to thank Reverend Jonathan Dierdorff, HospiceCare West Virginia and Valley Center for the care given to Paula and her family. In lieu of flowers, Paula's family requests donations to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, HospiceCare West Virginia, or to the Alzheimer's Association.
A celebration of Paula's life will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church on Wednesday, August 17, at 1 p.m., visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Reverend Jonathan Dierdorff will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans beside her loving husband.