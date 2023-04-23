Thank you for Reading.

PAULA McKINNEY CASTO, 76, of Milton passed away April 20 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.

She was born March 5, 1947 in Charleston, the daughter of Paul and Genevieve (Gibson) Mckinney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Dawn Smith, step son David Scott Casto, brother Timothy McKinney and Son in law Johnny Douglas.

