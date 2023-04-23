PAULA McKINNEY CASTO, 76, of Milton passed away April 20 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
She was born March 5, 1947 in Charleston, the daughter of Paul and Genevieve (Gibson) Mckinney. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Dawn Smith, step son David Scott Casto, brother Timothy McKinney and Son in law Johnny Douglas.
Paula was a 1965 graduate of Dunbar High School. She was a retired chemical operator with over 28 years of service from Bayer Crop Science. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband Clovis D. Casto, Jr. Of Milton, Daughter Shelly Douglas of Charleston, Sister Linda (Ron) Freeman of Hurricane, Niece Michelle Chapman of Cross Lanes, Nephew Michael Chapman (Karma) of Kenna.
Celebration of Paula's life be 3 p.m., Monday April 24, 2023 at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home West Virginia Mausoleum. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 2 until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital, 4605 MacCorkle Ave, SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.