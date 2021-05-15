PAULETTE "JEAN" JONES, 74, of Point Pleasant, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Tags
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.