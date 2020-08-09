PAULETTE KINZER FLOWERS, 82, of South Charleston, WV, went home Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Putnam Center in Scott Depot, WV. Arrangements are pending at this time. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, is caring for the family.
