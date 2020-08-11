PAULETTE "PARDY" YVONNE KINZER FLOWERS, 82, of Scott Depot, WV, went home Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Putnam Center in Scott Depot.
She was affiliated with the Church of God. Pardy loved her family, the outdoors, gardening, camping and crocheting.
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Kenneth; twin brother, Paul Kinzer; sister, Brenda Layne; special friend, Jonathan "J.T." Tyler, who was like a son; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Pastor Mark Thaxton officiating. Burial will follow at Tudor Cemetery in South Charleston.
The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the Union Mission, P. O. Box 112, Charleston, WV 25321 on her behalf.
We would like to express a special "thank you" to the Putnam Center Staff for treating her like family during her stay.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV.