PAULINE BAYS, 91 of Ripley died peacefully July 22, in the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Greenville Ill. She had been a resident there since 2017, since having Alzheimer's for several years. She was born in 1930, daughter of Gay and Wilbur Jarrett of Pinch, WV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William H. Bays.
She was a loving mother and a creative writer and teacher. She taught Junior Church at Mount Tabor Church in Pinch, WV, children's Sunday School class and Vacation Bible School at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church at Pinch where she also helped create costumes and direct the outdoor Christmas pageant. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ripley, she taught children's Sunday School, sang in the choir, helped with the Christmas pageant, and was a member of the women's Circle. She became a Grey Lady volunteer at the Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, where she also completed training to become a Nurses's Aide there. After getting her GED years ago, she enrolled at Morris Harvey College where she completed 32 hours of college credits toward a nursing degree. She wrote poetry, a children's book, several songs, wrote several feature articles for the Charleston newspaper. She worked at the Jackson Herald newspaper as receptionist, proof-reader and ad writer for 1 1/2 years in the early 70's, and then had a regular column titled "Etc" for two more years. She also worked at the former Comer's Shoes for several years and later, in the craft department of the Ripley Walmart.
The oldest of seven children, Pauline was preceded in death by brothers Robert Jarrett, Edward Jarrett (Carolyn), and sister Gail Cross. Surviving siblings include brothers Raymond Jarrett (Robyn), Edgewater FL, Grover Cleveland (G.C.) (JoAnn) Jarrett of Pinch WV, and Steve Jarrett (Brenda), Charleston WV.
Survivors include daughter Vicky Honkus (Ed) of West Lafayette, Ohio; son William H. Bays II (Juanita) of Greenville IL., former daughter-in-law Betty Bays of Keyesport IL; grandsons Jeff Cowin (Zoe) of Detroit, MI, and Brian Cowin (Laurie) of Fombell, PA; granddaughters Angel Bays of Dunedin FL, Elizabeth Bays of Keyesport and Mary Anna Bays of Greenville, great grandchildren Gabriel Belcher, Abigail Grace Belcher, and Landon Scott Cowin. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and friends in Pinch, Charleston and Ripley, WV.
At her request, there will be no service; she gifted her body to the Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois for medical education and research. The family thanks Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their loving care for the past four years, and thanks Bond County Hospice for their caring assistance.