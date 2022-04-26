Pauline Bell Apr 26, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAULINE BELL, 89 years old, of Julian, WV went to her heavenly home on April 24, 2022 after a long illness. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Pauline Bell Julian Home Illness Danville Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Evelyn Parsons Pamela J. Moore Sally Jane “Sallee" Fluharty Geraldine Wilson-Smith Helen Kelly Chapman Blank Okey R. "Tippy" Shelton Alice Herring Barksdale John Franklin Sigman Blank David Bruce Tucker Charles L. “Tink” Burgess Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes