PAULINE BONHAM was born to Lewis V. Martin and Virgie Mae Martin on November 24, 1932. She was born in Russellville, West Virginia.
She grew up with a nurturing mother, the pews of the many churches her father pastored, the wooden desks of her one room school house, and in the soil of her family's garden. For 68 years she was an excellent wife to Carl, and for many of those years a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Each one rises up and calls her blessed.
As many are aware, she was a master quilter. She grew up quilting with her mother and in 1959 took her quilting to the next level when she got involved with a quilting group called Ladies Aid at Elk Valley Advent Christian Church. Since that time, she has made countless exquisite hand quilted masterpieces. Her many quilting accomplishments include making a quilt for each of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; winning the 1987 West Virginia State Juried Quilt Exhibition (her Oak Leaf quilt was displayed in the WV Culture Center and is in the archives today); and through her association with the Cabin Creek Quilters made a quilt to be given to Tony Dungy, the head football coach of the Indianapolis Colts, as an anniversary gift.
She had a strength, spunkiness, and fire not easily found but greatly admired. Her dignity was seen in wearing proper attire for each occasion and even challenging her Pastor to start wearing a tie on Sunday mornings (which he does to this day). She was always ready for what laid ahead. She was a trusted and sought out adviser to her children, grandchildren, fellow church members and many other friends and acquaintances she made along the way.
Whether it was going out to eat at Captain Ds or Bob Evans, braiding her granddaughters hair, hosting family get togethers, playing gin rummy with no mercy for her opponent, or opening her home for spontaneous visits, she spent quality time with each one and made invaluable investments in each life.
She was truly an industrious woman. She gardened, canned, cooked, baked (best rolls and pies you'll ever find), decorated cakes, made clothes (dresses, costumes, shirts, etc…), made teddy bears (about 900 for hospice since 2019), mended, washed, and myriads of other productive activities. She could make a feast out of anything and anywhere. Whether it was on a camping trip in the woods or in the comfort of her home, she was always whipping up something delicious and planning ahead for the next meal.
Growing up in a preacher's home she learned to fear the Lord and later was saved along with her husband Carl at a Revival in 1966 where evangelist Ronald Buffington preached. She was baptized in October 1966 and became a member of Elk Valley Advent Christian Church in 1967. As a Methodist preacher's kid she was put on the spot to play the piano for the church services at a young age. This trial by fire prepared her for the 36 years of faithfully playing piano that she would later partake in at her church Elk Valley Advent Christian Church.
When reading the traits of a virtuous woman in Proverbs 31 many would think they were reading a description of Pauline Bonham.
She is preceded in death by her sisters; Lula Hanna, Louise Allen, brother; Howard Martin, and grandson; Frank Early.
She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years; Carl Bonham, son; Tom Bonham, daughters; Sue Collins (Joe), Donna Idleman (Mike), seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, brothers; Leonard (Jackie) Martin, Harry Martin (Daphne)
In lieu of flowers the family is asking donations be made to Elk Valley Advent Christian Church, or Hospice House of Charleston, 1606 Kanawha BLVD W. Charleston, WV 25387.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Elkview Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m., on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Elkview Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.