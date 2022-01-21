Pauline Elizabeth Johngrass Jan 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAULINE ELIZABETH JOHNGRASS 94, of Branchland, WV., passed away: January 17, 2022. There will be no services. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pauline Elizabeth Johngrass Funeral Home Hamlin Arrangement Wv. Pass Away Wv Recommended for you Local Spotlight George E. Ferrell Blank George E. Ferrell Betty Jean Evans Cutlip Blank Bonnie Jean Linn Fay Eskew Blank Katherine Johnson Dolores Fay Hinzman Charles Robert Saber Blank Marshall E. Mitchell Blank Patricia A. Elswick Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: January 21, 2022 Daily Mail WV top story Big Brothers Big Sisters expanding in West Virginia Two WV towns pool resources to invigorate community Two strangers united through loss at top of the Andes Diane Tarantini: A children's book is born Rocky Mountain highlights: Charleston native recounts fateful encounter, other worldly outdoor adventures