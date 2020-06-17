PAULINE F. LANHAM, 85, of Pond Gap, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center after a short illness.
Pauline was preceded in death by five brothers and three sisters.
Surviving: One Brother, Paul Lanham of Cedar Grove.
Graveside Services will be Thursday, June 18, at 1 p.m., at the Lanham Cemetery at Spangler, WV, with Pastor Bill Messer officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distasting is requested by the family. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.cooke funeralhome.com.
