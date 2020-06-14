PAULINE F. LANHAM, 85, of Pond Gap, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center, Glasgow. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Lanham Family.
Funerals for Sunday, June 14, 2020
Coen, Ella - 2 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, Spencer.
Edds, Wayne - 1 p.m., Little Creek Park, South Charleston.
Harris, Edna - 11 a.m., Clover Cemetery, near Spencer.
Lowe, Johnny - 2 p.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Morrison III, Kenneth - 1 p.m., Ridenour Lake, Nitro, bring your fishing gear.
Pomeroy, Geral - 3 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.
Rogers, Carol - 1 p.m., New Antioch Baptist Church, Dog Run.
Zicafoose, Frances - 2 p.m., West Virginia Memorial Gardens, Calvin.