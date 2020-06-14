Pauline F. Lanham

PAULINE F. LANHAM, 85, of Pond Gap, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Glasgow Health & Rehabilitation Center, Glasgow. Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is serving the Lanham Family.

