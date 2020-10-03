PAULINE FERRELL, 87, of De Soto, MO, formerly of Chapmanville, WV, died on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Services will be 3 pm Friday, October 9, at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville with Pastor Tony Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, WV. Friends may call from 2 till 3 pm Friday at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville.
