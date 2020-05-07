PAULINE HANSHAW, 90, of Charleston, WV, gained her angel wings at her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
She retired after 23 years from Sears Roebuck.
Pauline (Maw) is survived by her son, Dave (Buzz) Hanshaw and wife Debbie; daughter-in-law Ann Hanshaw; grandsons Rick Hanshaw and wife Opal, Michael Hanshaw and wife Lorri, David Hanshaw and Jeff Hanshaw; brother Buck Riffe and Becky; sisters Edith Parsons and Wanda Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Berthie Riffe; son, Jerry Hanshaw; grandsons Rusty Hanshaw and Jimmy Hanshaw; and sister Lola Fields.
Pauline was an independent and strong woman. She would give her opinion without flinching or apology. She never dismissed you for your choices and always welcome you home when it didn't work out. She will certainly be missed by all.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV