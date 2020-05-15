PAULINE HUMPHREYS, age 91, peacefully passed away May 12, 2020, in St. Augustine, Fla., after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
A native of Elkview, W.Va., she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Eugene T. Humphreys.
A retired medical auditor for the State of West Virginia, Pauline was a 1947 graduate of Elkview High School where she served as senior class president. She played a major role in the establishment of the Elkview Senior Center and was a lifelong fan (and frequent critic) of local politics. Pauline was a member of both Elkview Baptist Church and Antioch Advent Christian Church.
She is the mother of two sons: Jay B. (Darlene) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Gregory T. (Bobbie) of Winchester, Va.; and the grandmother of three: Christopher (Tamara) of Austin, Texas, Travis of St. Augustine, and Carly (Brian) Marchelewski of Winchester.
Pauline was the eighth and last surviving of the 10 children born to Lorenzo Dow "L.D." and Clara (Crowder) Strickland: Charles, Herbert, Opal, Darold, Harold, Juanita, Hobart, Retha Ann and Helen.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, with Pastor Rick Sams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.