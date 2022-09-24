PAULINE KINDER, 88, of Ashford, West Virginia, was born on April 25, 1934, and went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
She was born in Lincoln County and grew up in Ridgeview, West Virginia, where she met and married Garney Kinder, her husband of 67 years. They set up house in Ashford, where they raised their family.
Pauline enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. She was an amazing quilter. Pauline hand quilted over 140 beautiful quilts in her lifetime, not including numerous baby quilts over the years. One of her greatest joys was parenting her 5 children. She was a regular church attendee, and you would often see her in the church choir where her Christian faith shown through her beautiful alto voice.
Pauline was preceded in death by; her husband, Garney, her parents, Sesco and May McCallister, her sibling; Ethal Adkins, Dale McCallister, Christine Merritt, Glen McCallister and Carl McCallister, her Son-in-law Danny Kirk, and grandson, Derick Kirk.
Pauline leaves behind her sister, Carol Guidicelli of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, children; Lois Kirk of Ashford, West Virginia, Susan (Jim) McCauley of Florence, Montana, Randell (Debi) Kinder of Ashford, West Virginia, Lee (Bonnie) Kinder of Mocksville, North Carolina and Sheila Kinder of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, Six grandchildren; Darren Kirk, Chris McCauley, Matthew McCauley, Josaiah Kinder, Bethany Kinder and Tessa Kinder, and four great grandchildren; Nathan, Alexis and Madison McCauley and Gracelyn Kinder along with a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Ashford Church of God Holiness, 231 Ashford Nellis Road, Ashford, West Virginia with Pastor Randell Kinder officiating. Friends may also gather 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Kinder Cemetery, Costa, West Virginia.