Thank you for Reading.

Pauline Kinder
SYSTEM

PAULINE KINDER, 88, of Ashford, West Virginia, was born on April 25, 1934, and went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

She was born in Lincoln County and grew up in Ridgeview, West Virginia, where she met and married Garney Kinder, her husband of 67 years. They set up house in Ashford, where they raised their family.

Tags

Recommended for you