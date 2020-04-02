PAULINE LANE, of Madison, entered into her heavenly home on March 31, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who served the Lord faithfully for 40 years. She was born in Sharples, to the late Oliver and Helen Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Johnson, and her second husband, Ezra Lane. She was also preceded in death by sons Danny Johnson and Oliver "Bowdie" Smith, as well as brothers Oliver "Sonny" Smith, Paul Smith, Carl Smith, and Charles Smith.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Robert (Debbie) Johnson of Six Mile and Travis Lane of Madison; daughter, Sherry (Freddy) Whitt of Foster; daughter-in-law, Judy Smith of Laurel, as well as her church family from Laurel City FWB Church.
Pauline was a proud grandmother and was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and one great - great - grandchild.
A private family viewing will be held Friday, April 3, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Danville Memorial Park, Danville, with grandson Jacob Smith officiating.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.