PAULINE LAYTON MARSHALL, 87, of 911 Mossman Circle, Point Pleasant, WV left this world on November 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV.
Born; February 10, 1935, at Laing, Kanawha County, WV. She was the daughter of Thomas Earl Layton and Lula Stover Layton.
Survivors include a sister, Permalee Layton of Point Pleasant, WV, and a brother, Eugene (Janice) Layton of Thurman, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Edward Layton of Point Pleasant, also her husband, Conley Marshall who she married on January 25, 1964.
Pauline was a 1954 graduate of Marsh Fork High School at Mont Coal, Raleigh Co, WV. After graduation, she worked in the office for Truax Traer Coal Company at Eunice, WV and at the Raleigh Boone Medical Center in Whitesville, WV. After moving from Eunice to Point Pleasant, She worked in the office at the Marietta Plant in Point Pleasant, when the plant closed she started working for the Mason County Action Group as their director and started the Meals on Wheels Food Program. Later she worked in the office at Holzer Clinic for over 20 years until she retired in 1998.
Visitation will from 5 - 8 p.m., on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Deal Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Bud Clonch bring the message and Shelly Clonch singing. Burial will follow at the Adkins-Petry Cemetery in Naomi, Raleigh Co. WV with graveside service at 2:30 p.m., by Carl Sellards. Pall Bears will be her nephews, Thomas, Don, Eddie, Brian, Randy and Derrick Layton. Honorary Pall Bears are Gene, Alan, and Reed Layton.