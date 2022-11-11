Thank you for Reading.

Pauline Layton Marshall
PAULINE LAYTON MARSHALL, 87, of 911 Mossman Circle, Point Pleasant, WV left this world on November 8, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, WV.

Born; February 10, 1935, at Laing, Kanawha County, WV. She was the daughter of Thomas Earl Layton and Lula Stover Layton.

