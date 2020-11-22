PAULINE MAE PROCTOR, 83, of Summersville, WV passed away at her home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Bethel Church Cemetery in Poe. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home at Summersville on Tuesday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.,where COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Trending Now
Articles
- Statehouse Beat: Single-member districts signal rise of GOP
- David Fryson: The hypocrisy of white evangelicals
- Girls soccer: Charleston Catholic's Lindsay Carr named Kanawha Valley Player of the Year
- Rick Staton: Where is Shelley Moore Capito? (Opinion)
- Prep football playoffs: Oak Glen defeats Herbert Hoover 53-26 in Class AA quarterfinals
- Prep football playoffs: Cabell Midland, Bridgeport advance in Class AAA as Berkeley County stays red
- Azeem Khan: We are better than this
- Boys soccer: George Washington's Max Trethewey named Kanawha Valley Player of the Year
- Kanawha grand jury indicts 33
- Seasonal Sips: Complicated and sweet cocktails from Bridge Road Bistro