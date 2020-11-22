Thank you for Reading.

PAULINE MAE PROCTOR, 83, of Summersville, WV passed away at her home on Friday, November 20, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the Bethel Church Cemetery in Poe. Friends may call at the White Funeral Home at Summersville on Tuesday from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.,where COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.