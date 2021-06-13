PAULINE MARIE PELL JOACHIM 99 of The Woodlands, TX passed away on June 5, 2021, 23 days before her 100th birthday.
She was preceded in death by her mother and step father Allie and Alvin Higginbotham, four husbands Charles (Chuck) Brown, Jake Manjanice, Marshall Ballard and Charlie Joachim, her son Terence Michael Brown, an infant son Stephen Charles, two sisters Sadie Estep and Arlene Smith and one brother William (Bill) Higginbotham.
Surviving are her daughter Rebecca Billingsley (Mentz deceased), grandsons Reagan Billingsley and Michael Brown, grand daughters Elizabeth Kirkland (Jeremy) and Cara Brown and daughter-in-law Janet Brown and three great grandchildren.
Also surviving are four sisters Helen Miller, Opal Hunley, Carolyn Slater, Charlotte Perry and two brothers Harold Higginbotham and Gary Higginbotham.
Pauline will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.