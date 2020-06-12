PAULINE NEVADA KRIMM, 85, of Gallipolis Ferry, passed away June 11, 2020, at her home with family by her side. Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 15, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Public visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, social distancing and recommended face mask guidelines will be followed.
