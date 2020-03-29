PAULINE PORTER HEMLEPP, 88, of Charleston, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Cecil Hemlepp. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 2, at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be a half hour before the service.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Sunday, March 29, 2020
Clevenger, Ralph - Noon, Hodam Creek Cemetery, Hacker Valley.
Fox, Etta - 2 p.m., Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville.