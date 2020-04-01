PAULINE PORTER HEMLEPP, 88, of Charleston, began her heavenly journey on March 26, 2020, to rejoin her late husband, Jerry Cecil Hemlepp.
She was the daughter of the late Julia Lyon Porter and Paul Raymond Porter of Ashland, Ky. She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and attended Morris Harvey College, majoring in Chemistry. She worked as a lab technician for the Union Carbide Corporation, Institute Plant, retiring in 1987. She also enjoyed a 35-year modeling career with Stone & Thomas.
Pauline was a wonderful mother, wife, volunteer, and staunch environmental activist. In the late 1980s, she organized a movement to save her Blackwell Drive neighborhood from devastation of clear cutting and road destruction by a lumber company. The land remains a protected woodland area.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Hilary Hemlepp, (Jon McCune), and her granddaughter, Julia Fanelli (Justin).
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 2, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, near Barboursville, W.Va., with a graveside service immediately following at Rose Hill Burial Park in Ashland, Ky. Family and friends may gather a half hour prior to service time.
Due to the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary will be honoring the recommendation and will only allow 10 people or less at one time during the visitation.
