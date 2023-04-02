Thank you for Reading.

Pauline W. Sunderland
PAULINE W. SUNDERLAND, 93, formerly of Hurricane, WV, died peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Morgantown, WV.

She was born March 8, 1930 in Culloden, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Ira C. White and May Harte Wolfe White. She was raised in Culloden and was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School. Pauline, known to many as Pooch, a nickname bestowed by her father, worked as a secretary for Putnam County Schools for 25 years retiring in 1988. She was a member of Milton United Methodist Church for 73 years. She was active in Hurricane Chapter #116 Order of the Eastern Star and the Hurricane Civic Chorus. She loved to sing, play her autoharp, cook, and crochet.

