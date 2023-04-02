PAULINE W. SUNDERLAND, 93, formerly of Hurricane, WV, died peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at her home in Morgantown, WV.
She was born March 8, 1930 in Culloden, WV, the youngest daughter of the late Ira C. White and May Harte Wolfe White. She was raised in Culloden and was a 1948 graduate of Milton High School. Pauline, known to many as Pooch, a nickname bestowed by her father, worked as a secretary for Putnam County Schools for 25 years retiring in 1988. She was a member of Milton United Methodist Church for 73 years. She was active in Hurricane Chapter #116 Order of the Eastern Star and the Hurricane Civic Chorus. She loved to sing, play her autoharp, cook, and crochet.
Pauline was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Billy Joe Sunderland; her parents; three brothers; and five sisters.
She is survived by two daughters, Phoebe (Mike) Truex of St. Marys, WV and Polly (Dick) Arbaugh of Morgantown, WV; two grandchildren, Joshua Arbaugh (Andrea Martin) of Morgantown, WV and Micah Truex Kinser (Shae) of Townsend, TN.
A memorial service will be held at Milton United Methodist Church on April 13, 2023. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. and the service at noon. Burial will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Huntington, WV, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Milton UMC Noah Committee, 1007 Church St., Milton, WV 25541 or Morgantown Hospice, LLC, 3596 Collins Ferry Road, Suite 250, Morgantown, WV 26505.
The family would like to thank Morgantown Hospice and Hastings Funeral Home for their services and extend a special thanks to Handley Funeral Home of Danville, WV for their assistance with arrangements.