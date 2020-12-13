PAULMA JUNE SMITH, 82, of Tornado, WV passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte, PA.
She was born in Elkview, WV to the late Arthur Edwin Lilly, Sr. and Hazel Gertrude Wolfe Lilly. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Arnold Paul Smith of Tornado, WV.
She retired from Sneed's Sewing, Charleston and was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Charleston.
Surviving are her loving children, Sharon Elmore, Margaret Gunnoe, Juanita Prowse and David Smith (spouse-Cindy); sister, Martha Ann Nunn and brother, Arthur Edwin Lilly Jr. Also surviving are her 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
There will be no service held at this time. The family plans to have a memorial service in the Spring of 2021.
