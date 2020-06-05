PEARL E. ROSE, 85, of Nitro, went home Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston.
She retired after working as an LPN at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston.
Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; son, Wally Rose; daughter, Susie Chapman; sister, Jo Brewer; and parents, Brady and Doris Griffith Marker.
She is survived by her son, David (Angie) Rose; longtime companion, Leon "Mike" Daugherty; brother, Richard (Joan) Marker; grandchildren, Kasey (Dale) Samples, Jamie Rose, and Stephen (Sarah) Chapman; and great-grandchildren, Garret, Lincoln, Sophia, and Scarlett.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25387-2536.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, from 12 to 1 p.m., followed by a private service at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va.